Monnujan’s nephew killed in ‘mob beating’

A nephew of Monnujan Sufian, former state minister for labour and employment, was killed allegedly in a mob beating in Khulna yesterday, said police.

The deceased is Sheikh Arifuzzaman Rupam, 34, said Md Shahidul Islam, inspector of Daulatpur Police Station.

The incident took place on Daulatpur's Anjuman Mosque Road in the city around 10:30am.

Rupam was the son of Sheikh Kamal Uddin Bachchu and Nargis Begum, the younger sister of the former state minister.

Inspector Shahidul said, "We came to know from the hospital that he [Rupam] was a victim of mob beating. At one stage of the incident, members of the joint forces rescued him and took him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

Asked about the motive behind the beating, the police officer said, "Primarily, we think it was due to pent-up public anger over various activities of the previous government. We will know more after investigation."

According to law enforcement sources, an anti-narcotics drive was conducted in the area from early morning to 10:00am yesterday.

Sensing the presence of law enforcers, Rupam tried to escape. Then locals caught him and beat him up. Later, members of joint forces rescued him and took him to KMCH.

The body was kept at the KMC morgue.

Police are yet to file a case in this regard.

According to police sources, there are four cases against Rupam.

On August 24, 2022, the Narcotics Control Department arrested him with 18 yaba pills in Daulatpur.

On December 7, 2014, two people including Rupam were arrested by Rab with 395 yaba pills from Panigati village of Digholia upazila.