Monitor sewage, gas lines in Dhaka: HC

The High Court today ordered the government to form a committee to monitor the sewage and gas lines in Dhaka city and submit a compliance report by April 30.

Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority has been asked to form a committee comprising representatives from each of Dhaka's north and south city corporations, Titas Gas, and Rajdhani Unnyan Kartripokkho.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order during the hearing on a petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

Writ petitioner's lawyer Manzill Murshid told The Daily Star that another HC bench following the same petition on March 14 last year had directed the authorities concerned to form a committee comprising relevant experts from every ward in the Dhaka city corporations to monitor structures and buildings, along with their sewage and gas lines, in order to ensure the safety of the citizens.

But the authorities have not implemented the directives and therefore, the HC today issued a fresh order to this effect, he added.

Rights organisation HROB submitted the petition as a public interest litigation on March 12 last year following the explosion at Siddique Bazar in the capital's Gulistan area on March 7 last year.