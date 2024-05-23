Money laundering: PK Halder’s associate Bashudeb asked to surrender

The Supreme Court today directed Bashudeb Banerjee, an associate of PK Haldar and the then director of International Leasing and Financial Services (ILFS), and his wife Papia Banerjee, also a director of the institution, to surrender before the trial court concerned by June 4 in connection with money laundering cases against them.

Prashanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, a former managing director of NRB Global Bank, is reportedly involved in Tk 10,000 crore loan scam. He was arrested in Ashoknagar, India on May 14, 2022 on charges of money laundering.

Today, the apex court also scrapped the High Court orders that on May 9 granted anticipatory bail to Bashudeb and Papia in 14 and five money laundering cases respectively.

It asked the lower court concerned to dispose of the bail petitions if Bashudeb and Papia file petition after surrendering in accordance with law.

A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following several petitions filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the HC orders.

The SC bench also heard the petitions filed by Bashudeb and Papia seeking cancellation of its chamber judge's orders that on May 13 stayed for eight weeks the HC orders of anticipatory bails to them.

Senior Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC while Senior Counsel Md Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury argued for Bashudeb and Papia during hearing today.

On May 9, the HC granted anticipatory bail to Bashudeb in 14 cases and Papia in five cases for six weeks, saying that they cannot go aboard without permission from the court.

The ACC filed the cases in 2021 on charge of laundering Tk 750 crore, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik told The Daily Star.