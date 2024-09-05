Money laundering case: SC dismisses bail petition of Destiny MD

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today dismissed a leave-to-appeal petition filed by Destiny Group Managing Director Md Rafiqul Amin seeking bail in a money laundering case involving around Tk 2,200 crore.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, passed the order, saying that this court is zero tolerant against corruption and unsympathetic to the accused petitioner (Rafiqul) as the case filed against him is involved with a huge amount of public money.

He (Rafiqul Amin) should remain inside jail for some more time in the larger interest of the nation, the apex court said.

On March 2 last year, the HC rejected Rafiqul Amin's petition for bail in the case.

Then, he filed the leave-to-appeal petition with the Appellate Division challenging the HC's rejection order.

Today, the apex court also fixed November 17 for the hearing of an application of Destiny Group Chairman Mohammad Hossain for restoration of a leave-to-appeal petition against an HC order that on January 12 last year rejected his bail petition in the same case.

The Appellate Division on June 12 this year dismissed his (Mohamad Hossain) leave-to-appeal petition as no lawyer was present for him on that day.

Senior lawyer AM Mahubub Uddin Khokon appeared for Rafiqul Amin and senior lawyer Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal argued for Mohammad Hossain while lawyer Shaheen Ahmed represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) during a hearing today.

Advocate Shaheen Ahmed told The Daily Star that the case against Rafiqul and Hossain is now at the hearing stage as 114 of the 219 witnesses of the case have testified so far.

On July 31, 2012, two cases were filed by the ACC with Kalabagan Police Station in Dhaka against Rafiqul Amin and others for allegedly embezzling and laundering Tk 4,119 crore of investors in the name of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Destiny Tree Plantation Limited.

On October 11, 2012, Rafiqul and Hossain were sent to jail after they surrendered.

On November 13, 2016, Rafiqul and Hossain were granted bail by the Appellate Division on the condition that they must pay the government Tk 2,800 crore in six weeks by selling 35 lakh matured trees planted under the company's tree plantation project.

But Rafiqul Amin and Mohammad Hossain did not fulfil the condition.

On May 12, 2022, the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka sentenced all 46 accused, including Rafiqul and Destiny-2000 president Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid, to different terms of imprisonment in the money laundering case.

Among them, Rafiqul was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment and Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid to four years.

Harun-Ar-Rashid secured bail from the HC last year in the same case.

The ACC on May 4, 2014 pressed charges against 51 people in two cases filed on charges of misappropriating over Tk 4,200 crore from investors.