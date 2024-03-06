Money laundering case: Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin gets HC bail

Managing director of Destiny Group Rafiqul Amin. The photo has been taken from Facebook. File photo

The High Court today granted bail to Destiny Group's Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Amin for one year in a money laundering case in which he was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment by a lower court.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain granted the bail following an appeal filed by Rafiqul challenging the trial court verdict.

Rafiqul won't be released from the HC order of bail as he is arrested in another money laundering case, Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star.

He said the HC granted bail to Rafiqul as he has been in jail for 11 years, although he has not paid the laundered money to the state.

Advocate Khurshid said he informed the ACC about the HC order about moving an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the bail order.

Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub appeared for Rafiqul.

On November 13, 2016 Destiny Group MD Rafiqul and Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd Chairman Mohammad Hossain were granted bail by the Appellate Division on the condition that they must pay the government Tk 2,800 crore in six weeks by selling 35 lakh matured trees planted under the company's tree plantation project.

On May 12, 2022, the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka sentenced all 46 accused, including Rafiqul Amin and Destiny-2000 president Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid, to different terms of imprisonment in the money laundering case.

Among them, Rafiqul Amin was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment and Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid to four years.

Harun-Ar-Rashid secured bail from the HC last year in the same case.

The ACC on May 4, 2014 pressed charges against 51 people in two cases filed on charges of misappropriating over Tk 4,200 crore from investors.