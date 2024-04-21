Money laundering case: Charge framing hearing against Samrat deferred again

A Dhaka court today again deferred to July 2 the hearing on charge framing against expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a Tk 222-crore money laundering case.

With this, the court adjourned 19 consecutive dates on hearing on the charge framing for different reasons.

Judge (in charge) Mohammad Iqbal Hossain of Special Judge's Court-6 passed the order after Samrat's lawyer Afroza Shahanaj Parvin Hira submitted an application, seeking adjournment of the hearing.

In the application, the lawyer told the court that her client could not appear before the court today due to his illness. So, the hearing on charge framing should be adjourned, said the lawyer.

On August 22, 2022, the same court granted ad-interim bail to Samrat considering his health. In the order, the judge said Samrat would have to submit his passport to the court while securing his bail bond.

Samrat walked out of jail following the bail order. Since then, he has been receiving treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

On November 26, 2020, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted the charge sheet to Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Sessions Judge's Court, saying that the charges brought against him were primarily proved.

On November 12, 2019, the ACC filed the case against Samrat with its Integrated District Office-1 in Dhaka.

On October 6, 2019, Rab members arrested Samrat, and his close aide Enamul Haque Arman, former vice-president of the same unit, in Cumilla after raiding a house near the Indian border.

He came under the spotlight after Rab busted his illegal casino business at different sporting clubs in Dhaka. He was expelled from the Jubo League following his arrest.