Mohanganj Express : Jubo Dal president Tuku behind sabotage

Claim police; two held

Seven coaches of Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express veered off the tracks in Gazipur on December 13.

Police yesterday claimed that the December 13 rail line sabotage was carried out under the instructions of Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku.

A 20-foot stretch of rail line was cut off by criminals when six carriages and the locomotive of the Dhaka-bound train from Netrakona's Mohanganj derailed near Bhawalgarh station to the north of Joydebpur junction, leaving one person dead and at least 11 others injured.

Police and district administration officials said they recovered two gas cylinders that were used to power a blowtorch to sever the section of the rail.

Former vice-president of Chhatra Dal Ikhtiar Rahman Kabir, 45, was the mastermind of the sabotage and at least nine people took part in it, claimed Md Asaduzzaman, chief of police's Couter Terrorism and Transnational Crime, unit after arresting two people including Kabir, now a Jubo Dal leader.

Another arrestee, Emon Hossain, 19, is the president of Chhatra Dal's Ward 24 unit in Dhaka's Lalbagh area, he said.

Earlier, Gazipur police arrested seven BNP men, including a ward councillor of Gazipur City Corporation, Hasan Ajmal Bhuiyan, in connection with the incident.

Tuku could not be reached for comments.