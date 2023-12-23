Mohanganj Express Fire: UN urges govt to ‘fully probe’ arson attack

The United Nations wants to see a full investigation into the arson attack on a moving train in Dhaka that claimed the lives of four people, including a mother and her child, on December 19.

"I think it is incumbent on the authorities in Bangladesh to fully investigate the source and to bring those responsible to justice," Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, told reporters in a regular briefing in New York yesterday.

The UN extended its condolences to all the victims of the arson attack.

Responding to a question, Stéphane Dujarric also said they call for "free and fair" elections in Bangladesh where people can vote without any sort of intimidation.

"We may have things to say after the elections, but our position remains unchanged," he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the government and people of Bangladesh "stand firmly" against terrorism and acts of violence as the election draws near.

"They are determined to uphold peace and continue the country's socio-economic development, despite these challenges," said the MoFA on Thursday.