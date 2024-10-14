Mohammadpur robbery: 6 remanded for 7 days

A Dhaka court today placed six people on a seven-day remand in connection with a case filed over the robbery at a businessman's apartment in Mohammadpur.

A gang of robbers, posing as Rab and army personnel, looted Tk 75 lakh and 70 bhori of gold ornaments from the house.

The six arrestees are Shariful Islam Tushe, Zakir Hossain, Masudur Rahman, Ariful Islam, Jahid Hasan, and Abdus Salam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharrof Hossain passed the order after detective branch produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer, said a court sub-inspector.

The six were arrested from the various areas in the capital yesterday.

The robbery took place around 3:00am on Saturday on the second floor of the five-storey residential building "Haji Vila" near the Beribadh Tin Rastar Mor.

Following the robbery, homeowner Abu Bakar filed a case with Mohammadpur Police Station on Saturday.

According to the case statement, a group of 15-20 individuals dressed in uniforms resembling those of the army and Rab arrived at Abu Bakar's building around 3:30am and announced that they were there to conduct a raid to recover weapons.

"They first asked me why I did not hand over my legal weapon to the local police station. Although I told them that I did, they started searching the flat. They went through my almirah and, at one point, barged into my office and looted money and ornaments from the safe kept there, which I was forced to open," said Abu Bakar.

"The gang left my flat around 4:15am with Tk 75.5 lakh and 70 bhori gold ornaments," he added.

"They came in two sedans and two microbuses, and one of them was carrying a rifle," he also said.

In light of this incident, the police have asked city residents to report any suspicious raids to their local police station or the national emergency helpline 999.