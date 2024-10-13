Mohammadpur robbery: 5 sacked members of different forces among 8 held

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested eight individuals connected to the robbery at a Mohammadpur apartment, where a group of miscreants impersonated security personnel to steal Tk 75 lakh and 70 bhori of gold ornaments.

Lt Col Munim Ferdous, director of RAB's legal and media wing, told The Daily Star that five of those arrested are former members of various law enforcement agencies, dismissed from service, while the remaining three are ordinary citizens.

The suspects were arrested from different areas of the capital, he said.

During the raids, RAB recovered a microbus used in the heist, Tk 7 lakh in cash, and some of the stolen gold ornaments.

Drives are underway to arrest the others, he added.

The incident occurred around 3:45am yesterday on the second floor of a five-storey building named "Abu Company Building" near the Tin Rasta intersection.

The building belongs to a businessman named Abu, said locals.

According to the victims, a group of eight to 10 individuals dressed in uniforms resembling those of the army and RAB arrived at their home, and said they were there to conduct a raid to recover weapons.

They searched several cupboards and vandalised the furniture and looted the money and gold ornaments, victims claimed.

Talking to The Daily Star, Officer-in-Charge of Mohammadpur Police Station Iftekhar Hasan said, "A robbery case was filed with the station in this connection."