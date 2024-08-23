Modi’s visit in 2021: Ex-Ctg MP, SP sued over murder of student

Former Chattogram lawmaker Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandary and the then superintendent of police of Chattogram Rashidul Haque have been sued over the killing of a madrasa student in Hathazari upazila in 2021.

The student died during a clash between Hefazat-e-Islam and police- AL workers over the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangladesh.

Md Abdul Zabbar, father of the student Hafez Mowlana Rabiul Islam, 24, filed the case against 28 individuals, including the duo, with Hathazari Police Station today.

Rabiul was a student of the Hefazat-run Al Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Moinul Islam madrasa.

The then Hathazari Police OC Rafiqul Islam, Hathazari Circle ASP Shahadat Hossain, Add SP Abdullah Al Masum, OC DB Keshab Chakraborty, and 15 to 20 police personnel are among the accused.

Besides, 100 to 150 unnamed individuals were also accused in the case.

According to the case statement, the plaintiff mentioned that his son, along with other students, took part in a protest procession brought out by madrasa students on March 26, 2021, in Hathazari after Juma prayers.

Later, a clash took place as police and AL men allegedly attacked the procession.

The plaintiff claimed that his son was shot by police near the Mostafa Market in the municipality area . He was later declared dead at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).