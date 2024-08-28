Modi’s 2021 visit: 200 sued for killing madrasa student in Ctg

Two hundred people were sued yesterday over the killing of a madrasa student during a clash with police in Chattogram city in 2021 over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

Former Hafazat-e-Islam chief Allama Safi's son Anas Madani, former Chattogram zilla parishad chairman MA Salam, Fatikchhari upazila Awami League General Secretary Nazim Uddin Muhuri, former Hathazari upazila parishad Chairman Rashedul Alam, then officer-in-charge (OC) of Hathazari police station, and the superintendent of Chattogram police (SP) are among the accused.

Kazi Jahangir Hossen, father of victim Kazi Mirazul Islam, a student of Al Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Moinul Islam Madrasa, filed the case against 41 named and 150 to 160 unnamed people with the court of Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Shariar Iqbal.

Taking the case into cognisance, the court ordered Hathazari Model Police Station to file it as a first information report (FIR), plaintiff's lawyer advocate Tawhidul Islam told our Chattogram correspondent.

Earlier, on August 23, Md Abdul Zabbar, father of student Hafez Mowlana Rabiul Islam, 24, filed another case against 28 individuals with Hathazari Police Station for killing his son in the clash.

On March 26, 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dhaka to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence. In protest of his visit, Hefazat leaders and activists organised a procession from Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Madrasa in Hathazari.

Four students of the madrasa were killed in a shooting during the clash. Later, attacks and vandalism occurred at Hathazari Police Station, the land office, and the government Dak Bungalow.

Nine cases were filed against Hefazat leaders and activists in connection with the incidents. Police arrested many BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists in the cases, which are still under investigation.