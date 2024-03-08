Mobile court jails journo for ‘misbehaviour’ with UNO

A journalist was sent to six months' jail for allegedly misbehaving with a government official and an office staffer while trying to collect information from the UNO office in Sherpur's Nakla on Tuesday.

Journalist Shafiuzzaman Rana, 45, is the Nakla correspondent for Bangla daily Desh Rupantor.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Nakla's Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadia Ummul Banin said, "Rana had submitted an application under the Right to Information Act, seeking some documents. He was told to wait for at least 20 days, during which time the authorities concerned would comply with his request.

"However, on Tuesday, he forced his way into Confidential Assistant [CA] Shila Akter's room [in the UNO office] and demanded documents. When she refused to provide them without authorisation, he began shouting at her."

The UNO further alleged that the situation had escalated when others arrived at the scene and Rana misbehaved with them too.

"When I went to calm him down, he began misbehaving with me as well. We then called the police and he was arrested."

A mobile court, led by assistant commissioner (land) and executive magistrate Md Shihabul Arif then sent Rana to jail.

"Rana had been disturbing Shila for long and making posts on Facebook in this regard on various occasions for his personal gain. We avoided it," Sadia added.

Meanwhile, the Information Commission of Bangladesh yesterday issued a notification assigning Information Commissioner Shahidul Alam to investigate the incident and submit a report.

The notification stated that the journalist may have faced such a situation while seeking information under the Right to Information Act.

Speaking to this correspondent yesterday, Rana's wife, Bonna Akter, said her husband had gone to the UNO office to submit a paper and had taken their son with him.

Denying the UNO's allegation, she said her husband did not misbehave with anyone.

"He only entered the CA's room to submit the paper and repeatedly requested her to forward it to the UNO…. This may have caused some misunderstanding.

"However, sending him to jail for six months is unacceptable, illogical and unjust. We demand a fair trial."