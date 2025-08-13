Mob violence across country imperils democracy, rule of law: HRFB

Calls for urgent action after repeated mob violence leaves citizens dead

The Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) today expressed grave concern over continued incidents of mob violence across the country.

In a statement, the forum said such incidents are not only matters of law and order but also of profound significance for the future of Bangladesh's democratic system, rule of law, and human rights.

Referring to a recent incident in Rangpur, the HRFB said allegations have surfaced that two men were beaten to death by a mob while police were present at the scene, but took no steps to protect the victims.

Media reports later said the police merely recovered the bodies from the scene -- an act the forum described as a serious failure in discharging their duties.

Citing constitutional safeguards, the HRFB said Articles 31 and 32 of the Bangladesh Constitution guarantee citizens' right to life and personal liberty, while Article 27 ensures equal protection of law.

It reads that Sections 149, and 150-152 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) clearly mandate that police officers must take all possible steps to prevent any known offence and act immediately to ensure public safety if there is a likelihood of a crime being committed. Sections 154-157 obligate police to receive and record information about crimes, investigate promptly, and arrest offenders, the statement reads.

The forum said these legal obligations were clearly violated in the Rangpur incident.

According to data from the human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), at least 114 people have been killed in mob beatings across the country between January 1 and August 12 this year.

Bangladesh is a signatory to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), both of which guarantee the right to life, the right to justice, equal protection of law, and the state's obligation to ensure citizens' safety.

The HRFB said these incidents constitute not only violations of domestic laws but also of Bangladesh's international human rights obligations.

The forum warned that if such incidents are not immediately prevented, citizens' safety, judicial independence, and the rule of law will face extreme threats.