Mob torches Shaheed Rafiq Bridge toll plaza in Savar

They protested the toll collection at the point before torching the booth

The toll plaza of Shaheed Rafiq Bridge on the Hemayetpur-Singair road in Savar was torched by a mob this morning.

Locals said that around 10:00am, hundreds of people gathered at the toll plaza in the upazila's Tetuljhora area and protested the toll collection, which has been happening for many years.

Later, they vandalised the plaza and at one stage set it on fire. The incident took place between 10:00am and noon, our Savar correspondent reports.

Firefighters from a nearby fire station rushed to the scene after being informed and doused the blaze.

Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abu Bakkar, along with a team from the army, visited the scene.

He told reporters that a group of miscreants had set fire to the plaza.

"Setting fire to state property is a serious crime. Action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

He urged the locals to inform the upazila administration if they have any complaints about toll collection.

"Then we can take necessary measures. But state property cannot be burnt or damaged," he said.