Mob kills two in city’s Darus Salam

Two suspected criminals were killed in a mob beating in the capital's Darus Salam area yesterday.

Locals chased them down and beat them to death, accusing them of being part of a gang that had recently been roaming with machetes, mugging pedestrians, and harassing women in the neighbourhood

One of the deceased was identified as Tanvir, 25, while the other could not be identified immediately, said Darus Salam Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rakibul Islam.

The incident took place in the Haddipatti area of Ahmed Nagar around noon, hours after Darus Salam police arrested two alleged drug dealers from the area.

"Acting on a tip-off, Darus Salam police conducted an anti-narcotics drive in the area early yesterday, during which two people were arrested and five kilogrammes of marijuana were seized.

"A case was filed in this regard, accusing the duo and two others. The deceased Tanvir was one of the accused in the narcotics case."

Later, around noon, Tanvir and two other young men arrived in the Haddipatti area and started threatening the locals for tipping the police off, said the OC.

Locals said they were carrying machetes at the time.

At one point, during the heated exchange, an announcement was made over the local mosque's loudspeakers calling residents to gather and confront criminals.

Subsequently, locals chased down the men and beat two of them to death.

The OC said police were informed only about the drug-related allegations, not about the accused carrying machetes, mugging, or harassing women.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College mortuary for autopsy.

Haddipatti, located near a canal and somewhat isolated from the main residential area, is home to at least 250 families.

Residents, mostly from low-income groups, report a rise in mugging incidents in the area recently.