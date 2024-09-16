Mob kills suspected cattle thief in Jhalakathi

A mob beat a man, suspected to be a cattle thief, to death in Jhalakathi's Nalchity upazila early today.

The deceased is Abdur Razzak, 30, of Dhapar area under Bhairabpasha union in the upazila, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

Md Mohitul Islam, additional superintendent of police of Jhalakathi (Sadar circle), said the incident took place in the Paschim Char area of Kumarkhali village around 4:00am, when locals caught and beat Razzak to death while he was trying to flee along with his associates allegedly after stealing cattle from the area.

ASP Mohitul said Razzak was previously known to steal cattle .

His family members are preparing to file a murder case in this regard, he added.