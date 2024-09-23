Mob kills man accusing him of theft

A 45-year-old man died in Rajbari yesterday afternoon after being severely beaten by a mob on suspicion of theft.

Locals beat Md Nazmul Mollah, of Madhukhali upazila in Faridpur, when he was allegedly trying to steal an electric transformer in Madhabpur market area of Kalukhali upazila around 2:00am yesterday.

According to locals, Nazmul was beaten up and left seriously injured. He was later taken to Kalukhali Upazila Health Complex where he died .

Md Mehdi Hasan, a medical officer at Kalukhali health complex, said Nazmul arrived at the hospital on his own after being dropped off by some individuals.

"His condition was critical ... We informed the police immediately and began treatment. However, we could not refer him elsewhere as no attendant accompanied him."

Kalukhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Zahedur Rahman said, "Nazmul's wife filed a case against 100 unidentified individuals in connection with the mob beating."

The police later sent Nazmul's body to Rajbari General Hospital for an autopsy.