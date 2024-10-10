Mob killing of Renu: One to die, 4 to serve life term

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced a man to death and four others, including a woman, to life imprisonment in connection with the killing of Taslima Begum Renu by a mob in the capital's Badda in July 2019.

The man who got the capital punishment is Ibrahim alias Hridoy Mollah, while those sentenced to life are Abul Kalam Azad, Kamal Hossain, Asadul Islam, and Hriya Begum Moyna.

The court also fined the four Tk 1 lakh each, in default of which they will have to serve another year in jail.

The judgement comes at a time when incidents of deadly mob beatings are on the rise in the country.

The judge yesterday acquitted eight people as the charges brought against them were not proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Renu, 40, a single mother of four-and-a-half-year-old Tuba and fifth-grader Ta-seen al Mahir, went to Badda Uttar-Purba Primary School on July 20, 2019, to enquire about admission.

But a mob beat her to death in front of the school gate, suspecting her to be a kidnapper.

Videos taken on mobile phones and CCTV, which later went viral, showed some young people kicking, striking, and trampling Taslima amid a gathering of several hundred people, most of whom were just silent spectators.

The killing, which touched off a firestorm of outrage in the country, took place amid a rise in mob attacks on people suspected of being child kidnappers.

Renu's nephew Syed Nasir Uddin Titu filed the murder case against 400 to 500 unidentified attackers at Badda Police Station after her death.