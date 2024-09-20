Mob killing: JU suspends 8 students

The Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities last night suspended eight students of the university over their alleged involvement in the beating of a former Chhatra League leader that led him to death.

"The proctorial team of the university identified eight and submitted their names to the vice-chancellor after scrutinising the video footage and still pictures. They have been suspended as per Section 3(20) (Gha)," JU VC Prof Kamrul Ahsan told reporters following an administrative meeting of the university held at the office of the VC yesterday evening.

At the meeting, the JU authorities also decided to file a case in connection with the incident.

Also, a four-member probe body, headed by Professor Swadhin Sen of the archaeology department, has been formed to investigate the incident.

Besides, the authorities also formed a separate seven-member probe body over the incident of attacks on protesting students on July 15 and 17 and over the attack on residence of Mehedi Iqbal who is an associate Professor of Geography and Environment department.

The first committee is headed by Prof Aniruddha Kahali of Bangla department while Prof Abdus Salam of Statistics and Data Science department is the chief of the second one.