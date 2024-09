Mob justice is totally unacceptable, Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul said today.

"We will not accept any mob justice or extrajudicial killing. If it happens, we will take stern actions," he said at a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy today.

The adviser said the interim government has been shocked by the recent incidents of mob justice.

Already four accused have been arrested over the killing of a man at the Dhaka University today, he said.