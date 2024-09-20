Mob justice: Three advisers warn of stern action against the culprits

Three advisers of the interim government yesterday warned of stern actions against those involved in the recent mob violence.

Their statements follow recent incidents of mob beatings, including two separate ones at Dhaka and Jahangirnagar university campuses that resulted in the deaths of two people.

Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul said that the interim government is shocked by recent incidents of mob violence and termed it "totally unacceptable".

"We'll not tolerate any mob violence or extrajudicial killings. If it happens, we will take stern actions," he said at a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

"Already, three accused have been arrested over the killing of a man at the Dhaka University."

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

"If anyone commits any crimes, then the person should be handed over to the law. You have no right to take the law into your hands," he said, replying to reporters' query after a meeting with top police officials at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) headquarters.

Referring to the incidents at Dhaka and Jahangirnagar universities, the advisor said, "It was not supposed to happen as they [university students] are highly educated, an awareness should be there among them."

The adviser suggested creating mass awareness among the people to stop such mob violence so that no innocent person becomes the victim of harassment at any point.

Terming the incidents as "regrettable", Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Adviser Nahid Islam said mob justice is not a solution.

In his Facebook post, he said the university authorities should take legal action against those involved with the incident.

Also via Facebook posts, two key coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement expressed their stands against mob beating and demanded justice for the incidents at DU and JU.

Sarjis Alam wrote: "How does a person get the right or courage to beat someone to death in this way, be it mentally unbalanced, a thief, or a convicted criminal?"

"There should be an exemplary punishment for taking the law into one's own hands," he said.

Hasnat Abdullah wrote those involved in the recent mob beating incidents should be identified and punished.