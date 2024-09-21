Mob Justice: Police warn of tough action

Police Headquarters said yesterday that stern action would be taken if anyone took the law into their own hands.

Recently there have been alarming incidents of mob violence resulting in the killing of people in various areas.

Such acts of mob attacks are completely unacceptable, said a PHQ media release.

There are established legal procedures for trial if someone commits wrongdoings or crimes. No one has the right to take the law into their hands. People who are engaged in crimes must be handed over to the legal authorities; taking the law into one's own hands is not accepted in any circumstances, it reads.

People have been asked to call by dialling the national emergency service "999" or contact the nearest police station regarding the mob beating, it said.

Seeking cooperation from all to prevent further incidents of lynching, the PHQ urged everyone to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Police are dedicated to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of the public, it adds.