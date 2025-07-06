Mob justice goes against spirit of July uprising

Says attorney general

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman yesterday said mob justice, in any form, is unacceptable and goes against the spirit of the July uprising.

He warned that continuous acts of mob violence, like the recent assault on former CEC Nurul Huda, could jeopardise the country's democratic achievements, even if accountability for wrongdoing is necessary.

Speaking at the "Shadow Parliament" organised by Debate for Democracy at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) in the capital, he said all political forces must also unite against fascism, as the public outrage witnessed over the past 17 years was born from injustices.

"No one convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal should be allowed to contest in elections. The tribunal also has jurisdiction over organisations complicit in crimes against humanity. Awami League represents a banned entity, and anyone associated -- directly or indirectly -- with it must be held accountable under the law," he said.

Referring to the previous regime, the attorney general alleged that members of the so-called civil society, including university teachers, lawyers and journalists, became subservient to authoritarian rule. They played a key role in turning Bangladesh into a fascist state, he alleged.

"Differences between political parties are not irreconcilable. Dialogue can resolve disagreements. But when it comes to fascism, there is no room for division -- we must be united," Asaduzzaman said.

In his remarks, Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron said the Awami League cannot evade responsibility for the July killings.

"No assassination during the July movement happened without the consent of fugitive Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Over the past 15 years, the Awami regime has built torture cells, disappeared citizens, and committed acts of violence that are unforgivable," he said.