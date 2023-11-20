Crime & Justice
UNB, Bogura
Mon Nov 20, 2023 09:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 09:39 PM

Mob beats youth to death on suspicion of theft in Bogura

bnp-police clash in bogura

A mob beat a 17-year-old to death suspecting him for stealing in Kazi Nuril village under Sadar upazila of Bogura last night.

The deceased was identified as Joy Miah.

Locals said the victim entered the house of one Montu in the village around 9:30 pm.

Spotting Joy, Montu screamed thief. Montu's elder brother Ashraful also came out of the house.

Joy climbed up a jackfruit tree but the brothers caught him and gave him a good thrashing, the locals said.

People gathered and joined the brothers leading to the death of the youth, they said.

Saihan Waliullah, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said on information they recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Accused Montu and Ashraful fled from the village, the OC said, adding that legal actions will be taken in this regard.

