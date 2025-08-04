Mob beats two men to death over cattle theft suspicion in Sirajganj

Two others injured

Two men have died and two others were injured in a mob beating on suspicion of cattle theft in Sirajganj's Sadar upazila.

The incident took place early Sunday at Pachthakuri area, said Md Rafikul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sirajganj River Police Station.

The dead were identified as Md Abdur Razzak, 52, from Paikpara village, and Md Rashidul Islam, 45, from Kalihati in Tangail.

A group of four to five individuals allegedly stole three cows from the Shariakandi shoal area of Bogura on Saturday night and attempted to move them across the Jamuna river, said OC Rafikul.

As word spread among locals in Bogura and Sirajganj, villagers chased the suspects along the river, he said.

The group was eventually caught at Pachthakuri, where an angry mob began beating them, the OC added.

Razzak and Rashidul died on the spot, while two others -- Md Faruk and Biplob -- were rescued with critical injuries and admitted to Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital under police custody.

"Family members have not yet come forward to claim the bodies due to fear," said Rafikul.

Police recovered the cows, though one of the animals died, the OC said.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations.

A case is being prepared for filing with Sirajganj Sadar Police Station, the OC added.