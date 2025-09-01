Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Pabna
Mob beats man to death over theft suspicion

Illustration: Star Online Graphics

A man was beaten to death by a mob on theft allegations in Nepaldighi village of Natore Sadar upazila early yesterday.

The victim, Md Nabir Ali, 50, originally from Rajshahi's Bagha upazila, had been living in Islabari village of Natore Sadar for a long time, said police.

Police and locals said there was a theft incident in one of the houses in Nepaldighi on Saturday night. Spotting Nabir in the area, locals shouted "thief", detained him and beat him to death.

Md Mahabubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar Police Station, said angry locals beat Nabir mercilessly on theft suspicion. "He died on the spot around 2:00am today [yesterday]. On information, a police team went to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Natore General Hospital for autopsy.

"We are not sure if he was indeed involved in the theft. We're investigating the incident."

