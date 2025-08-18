Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Mon Aug 18, 2025 12:01 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 01:18 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

‘Mob’ beats man to death in Lalbagh

Mon Aug 18, 2025 12:01 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 01:18 AM
He is identified as Tofiqul Islam, aka ‘Killer Babu’
Staff Correspondent
Mon Aug 18, 2025 12:01 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 01:18 AM
man beaten to death in lalbagh Dhaka

A 26-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a mob in the Shahidnagar neighbourhood of Lalbagh in Dhaka early yesterday, police said.

The victim was identified as Tofiqul Islam, aka "Killer Babu" and "Tera Babu", said Mostafa Kamal Khan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lalbagh Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Locals caught him around 3:30am near Shahidnagar Lohar Bridge and assaulted him, suspecting his involvement in criminal activities, the police officer said.

Read more

Empower the police, end mob rule

Upon being informed, army personnel from Azimpur camp rescued him in a "critical state", OC Kamal said.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 7:45am, the OC added.

The body was kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

"We are investigating the incident," said the OC.

He was accused in around 10 cases filed with Lalbagh Police Station, including on drug-related charges, according to the police officer.

Read more

Man killed in mob attack after mugging bid

Related topic:
mob killing
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Prime Minister's Office, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Deputy Commissioners, PMO, Sheikh Hasina, Prime MInister Sheikh Hasina

PMO issues directives to negate rumours, check dengue

6y ago
Mass promotion for police sought

Police HQ asks unit chiefs to stop mob beating

6y ago
Mob justice

Afghan police jailed over Farkhunda mob killing

10y ago

Killing of 2 workers: Panchapalli men go into hiding in fear of arrests

1y ago

4 to hang over Afgan mob-killing

10y ago
|শিক্ষা

‘শিশুদের মনে চাপ সৃষ্টি হয়’, পাঠ্যবই থেকে বিবর্তনবাদ তত্ত্ব বাদ দিতে আইনি নোটিশ

বিবিসি ২০১৯ সালে এ-সংক্রান্ত একটি প্রতিবেদন প্রকাশ করে। এতে বলা হয়েছে, চার্লস ডারউইনের প্রায় এক হাজার বছর আগে ইরাকে একজন মুসলিম দার্শনিক ছিলেন, যিনি প্রাকৃতিক নিয়মে প্রাণীকুলের মধ্যে কী ধরনের...

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘আসিয়ানে যোগ দিতে সময় লাগবে, তবে আমরা হাল ছাড়ব না’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে