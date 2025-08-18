‘Mob’ beats man to death in Lalbagh

He is identified as Tofiqul Islam, aka ‘Killer Babu’

A 26-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a mob in the Shahidnagar neighbourhood of Lalbagh in Dhaka early yesterday, police said.

The victim was identified as Tofiqul Islam, aka "Killer Babu" and "Tera Babu", said Mostafa Kamal Khan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lalbagh Police Station.

Locals caught him around 3:30am near Shahidnagar Lohar Bridge and assaulted him, suspecting his involvement in criminal activities, the police officer said.

Upon being informed, army personnel from Azimpur camp rescued him in a "critical state", OC Kamal said.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 7:45am, the OC added.

The body was kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

"We are investigating the incident," said the OC.

He was accused in around 10 cases filed with Lalbagh Police Station, including on drug-related charges, according to the police officer.