Mob beats ex-BCL leader to death

A former Chhatra League leader died after being beaten by an unruly mob in the Binodpur Bazar area adjacent to Rajshahi University.

The victim, Abdullah Al Masud, was a resident of the city's Budhpara area.

On Saturday night, Masud was handed over to police with serious injuries. Later, he was taken to a Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. There, he died undergoing treatment around 12:30am yesterday.

Boalia Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Masud Pervez confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

He said, "Masud came under a mob attack in the city's Binodpur area on Saturday night when he went there to buy medicine. The mob alleged that Masud attacked protesting students on August 5, the day of Hasina's ouster.

"Later, the mob took him first to Motihar Police Station to have him arrested. However, since no case was filed with the station regarding the violence during the student-led mass movement, Masud was brought to Boalia police."

"Masud was seriously injured in the mob beating. He was rescued with the help of the army and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. There, he died shortly after."

The OC said that if the victim's family filed a complaint, legal action would be taken over this incident.

A video of Masud speaking to journalists after he was taken to Boalia Police Station in an injured state has gone viral on social media.

While lying on the floor at the station, Masud was seen as saying that he went to Binodpur to buy medicine and that he became a father on September 3.

"I used to be in the Chhatra League… But I left politics a long time ago."

Masud was a former assistant secretary of RU unit Chhatra League and former member of Chhatra League's central committee.

In 2014, unidentified criminals attacked Masud on the Rajshahi University campus. They chopped off the lower part of his right leg and slit his wrists. The then-BCL leaders blamed Islami Chhatra Shibir activists for the attack.

He had to use a prosthetic leg after the attack.

Last year, Masud was appointed store officer at Rajshahi University Medical Centre, following a recommendation letter from the Prime Minister's Office.

Abdullah's brother Ayatullah Behesty told reporters that they did not know who beat him. "We will take legal steps in this regard."

On the day of the incident, Masud posted the photo of the newborn on Facebook and wrote, "Alhamdulillah. All praise be to Allah Almighty. I became the father of a daughter on September 3. I pray to Almighty Allah for good health and a good life. I request prayers for me and my daughter from all relatives, well-wishers, and friends."