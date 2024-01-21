Mob beats up 4 for trying to shoot ex-UP member

Four youths were beaten up and handed over to police by a mob in Chattogram's Satkania upazila for trying to shoot a former union parishad member yesterday afternoon.

The youths received primary treatment at a local hospital before being taken to Satkania Police Station. A light gun (LG) was seized from their possession, said Shibli Noman, additional superintendent of police (Satkania circle).

Citing locals, police said the four, riding on a motorbike, went to the Rastar Matha area under Satkania's Keochia union, where their men were cutting grass in a filed. They had an altercation with Mannan, an ex-UP member, after the latter tried to resist them from collecting fodder.

At one stage, they pulled out firearms and tried to shoot Mannan. This angered the locals who chased down the four and tied them to an electricity pole after giving them a good beating, Shibli said.

On information, police rushed to the scene, seized a firearm and detained the four, he added.

The identities of the detainees could not be ascertained till filing of this report last night.

Keochia UP Chairman Osman Ali said the four carried four firearms, but the locals managed to seize only one.

Expressing concern, he said use of illegal firearms in Satkania has reached an alarming stage.

"Police should launch a drive to recover illegal arms," he told The Daily Star.