Mob Beating: Ex-provost, 14 DU students sued over Tofazzal killing

Prof Shah Md Masum, former provost of Dhaka University's Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, and 14 students of the hall were sued yesterday in connection with the killing of 35-year-old Tofazzal Hossain on September 18.

The accused students are Muhammad Jalal Mia, Abdus Samad, Shahriar Kabir Shovon and Mehedi Hasan Imran of physics department; Suman Mia of soil, water and environment; Firoz Kabir of botany; Mottakin Shakin Shah and Rashed Kamal Anik of the institute of nutrition and food science; Ahsanullah and Fazle Rabbi of mathematics; Al Hussain Sajjad of geography and environment; Wajibul Alam of oceanography; Yeamus Jaman of pharmacy and Mohammad Sultan of zoology.

Asma Akter, 30, a cousin of the victim, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akteruzzaman, said Obaydul Mia, a lawyer for the complainant.

The magistrate recorded Asma's statement and stayed the proceedings of the case following section 205D of the Code of Criminal Procedure as another murder case was filed over the incident, a court staffer told The Daily Star.

The magistrate also set November 25 to know the progress of the investigation in the murder case filed with the police station concerned, he said.

Six of the accused students – Jalal, Suman, Mottakin, Ahsanullah, Sajjad and Wajibul – confessed to their involvement in the crime before a magistrate on September 20 after they were arrested in the murder case filed by the university administration.

A group of DU students tortured Tofazzal to death at the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, accusing him of being a thief.

However, his relatives say Tofazzal became a drifter after "losing his mind" following the deaths of his parents and brother.

A day after the brutal death, Mohammad Amanullah, a supervisor at the university's estate office, filed a murder case with Sahbagh Police Station against some unidentified unruly students.

From 6:30pm onwards on September 18, the university students tortured him, paused for a while, made him walk from one building to another, fed him, and then tortured him again. The dorm authorities and proctor's office were informed, but nothing was done to stop the lynching.

By the time the university administration took Tofazzal to Shahbagh Police Station, nearly five hours had passed and he was barely breathing. Police were surprised that the officials brought a dying man to a police station instead of taking him to a hospital.

CCTV footage shows that around 11:00pm, two students helping Tofazzal get into a vehicle of the proctor's office. The vehicle went directly to Shahbagh Police Station.

As per Dhaka Medical College Hospital records, Tofazzal had died before he was taken there.