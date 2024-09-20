Mob beating at DU: Six students confess involvement

Six students of Dhaka University, who were arrested in connection with killing of 35-year-old Tofazzal Hossain inside their hall on Wednesday, confessed to their involvement in the crime before a magistrate.

They are Muhammad Jalal Mia of physics department, Suman Mia of soil, water and environment; Mottakin Shakin of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science; Ahsanullah of mathematics; Al Hussain Sajjad and Wajibul Alam of geography and environment departments.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saddam Hossain recorded confessional statements of the six in connection with the murder case after police produced them at his chamber, sub-inspector Saifur Rahman told The Daily Star.

The details of the statements could not be known immediately.

After recording their statements, the magistrate also sent the accused students to jail, said the SI.

On Wednesday night, a group of DU students tortured Tofazzal to death at the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, thinking he was a thief.

However, his relatives say Tofazzal "lost his mind" after the death of his parents and brother and became a drifter.

A day after the brutal death, Mohammad Amanullah, a supervisor at the university's estate office, filed a murder case with Sahbagh Police Station against some unidentified unruly students.

From 6:30pm onwards on Wednesday, the university students tortured him, paused for a while, made him walk from one building to another, fed him, and then tortured him again. The dorm authorities and proctor's office were informed, but nothing was done to stop the lynching.

By the time the university administration took Tofazzal to Shahbagh Police Station, nearly five hours had passed and he was barely breathing. Police were surprised that the officials brought a dying man to a police station instead of taking him to a hospital.

CCTV footage shows that around 11:00pm, two students helping Tofazzal get into a vehicle of the proctor's office. The vehicle went directly to Shahbagh Police Station.

As per Dhaka Medical College Hospital records, Tofazzal had died before he was taken there.