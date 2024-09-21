Mob beating at DU: 8 students suspended, hall provost replaced

Dhaka University authorities have suspended eight students allegedly involved in the murder of Tofazzal Hossain, who was beaten to death at Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall.

Confirming the suspensions, DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed told The Daily Star that the decision was based on the recommendations of a probe committee formed to investigate the incident.

"The syndicate meeting will decide whether to expel the students following the committee's findings," he said.

Six of the students have already given confessional statements in court.

They are Mottakin Shakin, Muhammad Jalal Mia, Suman Mia, Al Hussain Sajjad, Ahsanullah, and Wajibul Alam.

Two others, Firoz Kabir and Abdus Samad, are still at large and have not been arrested by police.

Today, in a press release issued by the Dhaka University public relations office, the university announced that the hall administration has cancelled the residential seats of the 8 students accused in the killing incident at Fazul Huq Muslim Hall.

Additionally, the provost of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, Shah Md Masum, has been replaced, with Md Elias Al-Mamun, professor at the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, being appointed as the new provost.

On Wednesday night, a group of students at the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall suspected Tofazzal of stealing mobile phones.

They confined and beat him inside the dormitory, according to Shah Md Masum, the hall's provost at the time.

After the assault, the hall authorities handed Tofazzal over to the university's proctorial team, who, instead of taking him to a hospital, brought him to Shahbagh Police Station. Nearly five hours had passed since the beating started and he was barely breathing.

During the beatings, Tofazzal was intermittently given food, and photos and videos of the incident were circulated on social media.