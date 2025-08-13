Mob attack in Rangpur: Police went there but had to leave without rescuing victims

When the mob was fatally beating two people on suspicion of van theft in Rangpur on Saturday night, some policemen went there but they left the scene without rescuing the victims.

Around one hour later, police accompanied by security forces went there again and rescued the victims in an unresponsive state.

Ruplal Robidas and his relative Pradip Lal Robidas died.

The Daily Star's correspondent talked to around a dozen witnesses and police also confirmed the account.

"After the chaos began, some 12 to 14 policemen came here in two police vans. But they failed to control the mob and rescue the two. The policemen left the scene after a few minutes," said an eyewitness seeking anonymity.

The witness had seen Sub-Inspector Abu Jobayer of Taraganj Police Station at the scene.

Contacted, Abu Jobayer, who is also the investigation officer of the case, said, "I cannot remember whether I was present there at that time."

Jobayer admitted that some policemen were present there, but he refused to name any.

Seeking anonymity, another eyewitness said, "Agitating people had surrounded the two men. They were pushing and slapping the two. Within 20 to 25 minutes, around 12-13 policemen came here on two police vans. They tried to calm the crowd. But people became more agitated seeing police."

Contacted, Taraganj Police Station's Officer-in-Charge MA Faruk said some policemen were present there. But they were too few in number.

"There were around 2,000 to 3,000 angry people. They became aggressive. Police were compelled to leave the scene to save themselves. Upon receiving the news, I informed the army. I went to the scene myself and with the army's help controlled the situation. We rescued the two injured men from Burirhat school field," the OC said.

Ruplal was declared dead at Taraganj Upazila Hospital, and Pradip died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, he added.

Ruplal Robidas, 48, of Ghanirampur Dangapara village under Taraganj upazila, and his relative Pradip Lal Robidas, 47, of Khamar Mokimpur village under Mithapukur upazila were hurrying home on a battery-powered van on Saturday night to begin planning for Ruplal's daughter's wedding.

The mob waylaid the two and accused them of stealing the van.

On Sunday, Ruplal's wife Maloti Robidas filed a case accusing some 700 unidentified people.

Police have so far arrested four people, said the OC yesterday.