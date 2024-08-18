Mitu murder: Former SP Babul Akter's bail plea rejected

Crime & Justice
Former SP Babul Akter
A Chattogram court today rejected the bail prayer of former superintendent of police Babul Akter in a case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

The court of Metropolitan Session Judge Md Jasim Uddin rejected the petition after hearing of defence and prosecution, said Omar Farque Majumdar, court bench assistant.

Earlier on August 14, the bail application was heard in the same court.

On June 5, 2016, Mitu was stabbed and shot dead while taking her son to his school bus stop at the port city's GEC intersection. Following the incident, a case was filed with at the Panchlaish Police Station, accusing three unidentified men.

