Mitu murder: Ex-SP Babul’s bail hearing on August 18

A Chattogram court today fixed August 18 for the bail hearing of former superintendent of police Babul Akter, one of the main accused in the sensational Mahamuda Khanam Mitu murder case in Chattogram.

Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-3 passed the order after a hearing from both sides, confirmed Babul's lawyer Adv Kafil Uddin.

"We applied for bail on behalf of former SP Babul Akhter. The court has heard both sides' statements. We presented our arguments. After a lengthy hearing, the court has set the for the bail order," said the lawyer.

Earlier, on August 8, a special bail application was submitted to the Chattogram 3rd Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, and Judge Md Jasim Uddin asked to apply on the scheduled date.

On June 5, 2016, three assailants stabbed and shot Mitu, wife of Babul Akter, dead when she was taking her son to his school bus stop at GEC intersection in the port city.

In the case filed by Mitu's father regarding this incident, Babul Akhter was made the main accused.