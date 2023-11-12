Missing man’s body found after two days

Police yesterday recovered the body of a man, two days after he went missing in Fatullah upazila, Narayanganj.

The deceased identified as Atikul Islam, son of Bashir Hawlader in the Aliganj area, was a mobile financial services (MFS) agent. His body was recovered in a local ditch around 10:00am.

"The victim's body bore several injury marks inflicted by sharp objects," said Fatullah Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nure Azam.

"His body was sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for autopsy. Police are investigating the incident. A murder case will be filed in this regard," he added.

According to the family members, Atikul went missing Thursday night when he went to pay another MFS agent Tk 50,000 after closing his shop.

The next morning, a general diary was filed at Fatullah Model Police Station over his disappearance.