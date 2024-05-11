Missing man rescued from Milton Samadder’s care centre after 6 months

A person with mental disability, who went missing from his Mymensingh house six months ago, was rescued from Milton Samadder's Child and Old Age Care in Dhaka's Mirpur area on Thursday.

Milton is now in jail following cases filed against him over various charges, including fraudulence and human trafficking.

The victim is Md Selim, 40, son of Md Hashim Uddin of Brri-Pachashi village in Mymensingh's Ishwarganj upazila, reports our local correspondent.

Selim's younger brother Mahin Mia said they found a large scar on the right side of his (Selim) abdomen, which was not there before his disappearance.

They are yet to be sure whether the scar was a result of a surgery, he said.

Talking to this correspondent, Selim's wife Fatema Akter, a mother of two daughters, said her husband went missing from the house some six months ago.

After watching videos on social media over Milton's activities at the care home, they identified Selim and later brought him home from the care home.

Selim did not say anything about his stomach scar, she said.

Barahit Union Parishad chairman Md Azizul Haque Bhuiyan said Selim was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital this afternoon for check-up.

Contacted, Mohammad Mazedur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Ishwarganj Police Station, said after receiving the information, police visited the spot, but no one lodged any complaint in this regard yet.