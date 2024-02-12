Missing man found dead after 17 days

Police recovered the body of a young man from a local water body in Tangail's Kalihati upazila today, 17 days after he went missing.

The deceased is Md Mukul, 25, of Parkhi Dakshin Para village in the upazila.

Quoting family members, police said that Mukul went to Saudi Arabia to find work a few months ago, but he came back to the country only after a month. Because of this, Mukul's parents said he could no longer live with them.

Later, Mukul and his wife moved in with his in-laws in Sakhipur upazila, where he began running a grocery shop.

On January 26, the shop was found shut and Mukul missing. Subsequently, his father-in-law filed a general diary with Sakhipur Police Station.

Moniruzzaman Sheikh, inspector (investigation) of Kalihati Police Station, said that Mukul's body was found with his hands tied.

"His body was sent to the morgue for post-mortem. Legal action in this regard is under process," he said.