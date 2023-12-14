Missing madrasa student found dead in Chattogram

Police recovered body of a madrasa student in Chattogram port city this morning a day after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as Md Abdullah, 13, son of a garment worker named Mahmud Hossain Talukder.

Abdullah was a class six student of Alia Madrasa in Mathbaria of Pirojpur. He used to live with his maternal grandmother there.

The body was found tied inside a sack at Ayesharmar Lane of Bandartila area around 11:00am, our correspondent reports quoting police.

On November 22, the victim came to stay with his parents in Chattogram as his madrasa went on winter vacation. Around 8:30am yesterday, he went out of the residence at Bandartila and since then he remained missing, said Jamal Hossain, inspector (investigation) of EPZ Police Station.

His parents went to the police station last night and said that an unknown person demanded Tk 10 lakh as ransom over phone, said the inspector.

Based on the complaint, police raided different areas in the city early today but failed to trace out the criminal, Inspector Jamal said.