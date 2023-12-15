Missing madrasa boy found dead

Police yesterday recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy from Chattogram's Bandartila area after he was kidnapped on Wednesday.

The body was found in a sack with his hands and feet tied at the Hamid Ali Road area of Bandartila around 11:30am.

Md Abdullah, 13, son of Mahmud Talukdar, a sixth-grader at Alia Madrasa in Mathbaria, Pirojpur, used to stay with his maternal grandmother there as his parents worked in Chattogram.

His family claimed Abdullah was killed after they failed to pay the ransom of Tk 10 lakh to the kidnappers.

Abdul Khaleque, a relative of the deceased, said Abdullah had been missing since Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

"Police launched a raid to find Abdullah. In the meantime, an unidentified person called at night and demanded a ransom of Tk 10 lakh to return Abdullah. When we gave the number to the police, the police tracked the number throughout the night and conducted raids based on CCTV footage. But they could not find Abdullah," he said.

Yesterday morning, the locals found Abdullah's body. EPZ Police Station officer-in-charge (investigation) Jamal Uddin said, "The body was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. Our investigation is ongoing."