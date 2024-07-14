Missing of JCD leader: HC asks IGP to submit report

The High Court today directed the inspector general of police (IGP) to submit a report on "missing Chhatra Dal leader Atiqur Rahman" before it.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon issued the order following a writ petition filed by his (Atiqur) father Abul Hossain Sarder seeking its order on the government to find him.

Abul Hossain submitted the writ petition with the HC last week along with some newspaper reports about the incident of Atikur's missing.

Atikur is the former joint secretary of central unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and vice president of Dhaka College Chhatra Dal.

Lawyer Kayser Kamal, accompanied by lawyer Maksud Ullah, appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the hearing.

The HC also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain in four weeks why they should not be ordered to produce Atiqur before the court in order to ensure that he was not illegally detained.

The home secretary, inspector general of police and other officials concerned have been asked to respond to the rule.

Petitioner Abul Hossain lodged a general diary with Lalbagh Police Station on July 2 to find out the whereabouts of Atiqur.

He also appealed to the deputy commissioner of police of Lalbagh zone on July 6 to take steps to rescue Atiqur.

As Atiqur's whereabout was not found out, his father filed the writ petition with the HC on July 10 seeking necessary directives.

Atiqur's family has reportedly approached the police stations concerned, hospitals and offices of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and intelligence agencies, but was not found.

However, BNP's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi reportedly claimed that Atiqur was picked up by law enforcement forces. He is in intelligence custody.

Atiqur went missing on July 1 in front of Azimpur Agrani School in Old Dhaka.