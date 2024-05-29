Missing imported China clay, Indian goods recovered in Lalmonirhat

Police recovered huge quantities of China clay, Indian clothes, medical accessories, and gold ornaments worth Tk 50 lakh from a warehouse in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat yesterday, 20 days after the goods went allegedly missing after being imported from India.

A team of Gazipur DB Police with the help of Hatibandha police recovered the goods from the warehouse, owned by Bakul Mia, at Barakhata around noon, said Hatibandha Police Station OC Saiful Islam.

The warehouse owner is now absconding, said the OC, adding that Gazipur police will take legal procedures in this regard, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent.

Police also arrested two people involved in this crime, said Farhad Imrul Kayes, assistant superintendent of police in Lalmonirhat.

The arrestees are Burimari land port's C&F traders Tuhinuzzaman Babu, 32, and Manowar Hossain, 31. Both are residence of Burimari Islampur village of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat.

The recovered goods are 18,000kg of China clay, 23 cartons of Indian sharees, 30 cartons of Indian medical accessories, and 10 cartons of Indian gold ornaments.

Police said Mohammad Fayez, the owner of M/s Noor Enterprises at Chawkbazar area in Dhaka, imported China clay powder from India on May 6. The goods got clearance from Burimari Land Port on May 7.

The goods were supposed to reach Dhaka through local C&F traders on May 8.

The C&F traders stored the imported goods in the warehouse in Barakhata area of Hatiband.

Based on the information given by the truck driver, Gazipur DB police raided the warehouse in Lalmonirhat, recovered the missing goods and arrested the alleged criminals, added police.