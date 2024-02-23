Missing elderly woman’s body found

Police recovered the decomposing body of an elderly woman from a local waterbody at Pabnalpara village in Panchagarh's Debiganj upazila yesterday, eight days after she went missing.

The deceased was identified as Hazera Khatun, 60, wife of Md Salam of Gopikantapur village in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.

Md Iftekhar, officer-in-charge of Debiganj Police Station, said Hazera, a patient with mental illness, left the house on February 14 and didn't return that night.

The following day, her family filed a general diary with Thakurgaon Police Station in connection with her disappearance.

Last morning, local farmers discovered her body on their way to their croplands.

The police later recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Debiganj Police Station in this connection.

The autopsy report will identify the cause of her death, OC said.