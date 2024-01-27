Missing driver found dead after four days in Noakhali

The body of an auto-rickshaw driver was recovered from a garden in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila yesterday, four days after he went missing.

Morshed Alam Mamun, 20, son of Kabir Hossain from Bakipur village in Rajganj union, had been missing since Monday, said Begumganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Anwarul Islam.

Mamun was last seen driving his battery-operated auto-rickshaw on Monday. His vehicle has not been found, said law enforcers.

Mamun's family filed a GD with Begumganj Model Police Station on Tuesday after failing to find him.

A local woman found Mamun's partially decomposed body in the garden behind a house in Madhabpur village yesterday morning.

The body was sent to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"The body bears marks of minor injuries. Initially, it is believed that the auto-rickshaw driver was strangled," said the police official.

The official said they would be able to disclose details after the autopsy report and investigation.