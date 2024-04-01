Missing Cox's Bazar student rescued from Cumilla after 22 days

Police rescued a madrasa student from Cumilla on Saturday night, 22 days after his alleged abduction from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Russell Ahmed, additional superintendent (Ukhia-Teknaf Circle) of Police in Cox's Bazar, revealed the development in a press conference at Teknaf Model Police Station yesterday.

The victim, Soad Bin Abdullah, 6, is a first grader of Abu Hurairah (RA) Madrasa of Teknaf's Pankhali and son of Mohammad Abdullah of the same area, reports our local staff correspondent quoting the police official.

17 people, including eight Rohingyas from the same family, involved in this incident were arrested, said the police official.

Police rescued the victim from Lalmai of Cumilla on Saturday following confession of the arrestees and police investigation, said police.

On March 9, Soad was abducted from the East Pankhali area of Hnila in Teknaf.