Missing child’s body found in ditch in Narayanganj

The body of a child, who went missing on Thursday in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj, was recovered from a ditch yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Sakib Sikder, 10, son of Dipu Sikder of Rupganj upazila.

On information, police recovered his body from a ditch next to his grandparents home Panchrukhi area of Araihazar.

Araihazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ahsan Ullah said the child was on a visit to his grandparents with his mother for the last two weeks.

On Thursday morning, the child went missing and his family members failed to find him. The next morning, locals saw a body floating in a ditch and informed police.

"Several injury marks were found on the child's body. Initially, it is suspected that he was murdered. However, the cause of death can be identified after getting the autopsy report."

The filing of a case is underway in this connection, OC added.