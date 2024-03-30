Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 30, 2024 10:56 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 10:57 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Missing child found dead in tobacco field in Lalmonirhat

Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 30, 2024 10:56 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 10:57 PM
Star Online Graphics

Police recovered the body of a six-year-old boy from a tobacco field in Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat today, a day after he went missing.

The victim was identified as Roman Islam, son of Aminur Haque of the Kholahati-Setubazar area of the upazila, reports our local correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Police and locals said Roman went missing yesterday afternoon. Later, the family lodged a general diary with Aditmari Police Station last night.

Some locals spotted the body of Roman in a tobacco field in Setubazar area this afternoon and informed the police.

Later, the law enforcers recovered the child's body and sent it to a hospital morgue for autopsy.

The victim's father Aminur Haque said. "I can't say who killed my son and why. They have snatched away my life."

Mahmud-un-Nabi, officer-in-charge of Aditmari Police Station, said police are investigating the murder.

The family members were preparing to lodge a case in this regard, the OC added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘ইউএনও সাহেব, আপনি আমার ক্লিয়ার মেসেজ পেয়েছেন?’

তিনি বলেন, ‘আমাদের দল বা অন্য দলের কেউ যদি এখানে সমাবেশ করতে চায়, তাদের অন্তত এক সপ্তাহ আগে অনুমতি নিতে হবে। আপনি আগামীকাল সমাবেশ করবেন আর আজকে অনুমতি নেবেন, এটা হবে না।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

নেপাল থেকে ৪০ মেগাওয়াট বিদ্যুৎ আমদানির প্রক্রিয়া প্রায় চূড়ান্ত: বিদ্যুৎ প্রতিমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification