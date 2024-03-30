Missing child found dead in tobacco field in Lalmonirhat

Police recovered the body of a six-year-old boy from a tobacco field in Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat today, a day after he went missing.

The victim was identified as Roman Islam, son of Aminur Haque of the Kholahati-Setubazar area of the upazila, reports our local correspondent.

Police and locals said Roman went missing yesterday afternoon. Later, the family lodged a general diary with Aditmari Police Station last night.

Some locals spotted the body of Roman in a tobacco field in Setubazar area this afternoon and informed the police.

Later, the law enforcers recovered the child's body and sent it to a hospital morgue for autopsy.

The victim's father Aminur Haque said. "I can't say who killed my son and why. They have snatched away my life."

Mahmud-un-Nabi, officer-in-charge of Aditmari Police Station, said police are investigating the murder.

The family members were preparing to lodge a case in this regard, the OC added.