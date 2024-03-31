Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Lalmonirhat
Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 03:20 AM

Missing child found dead in tobacco field

Police recovered the body of a six-year-old boy from a tobacco field in Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat yesterday, a day after he went missing.

The victim was identified as Roman Islam, son of Aminur Haque of the Kholahati-Setubazar area of the upazila.

Police and locals said Roman went missing Friday afternoon. Later that night, the family lodged a general diary with Aditmari Police Station.

Some locals spotted the body of Roman in a tobacco field in the Setubazar area in the afternoon and informed the police.

Later, the police recovered the child's body and sent it to a hospital morgue for autopsy.

The victim's father Aminur Haque said. "I can't say who killed my son and why."

Mahmud-un-Nabi, officer-in-charge of Aditmari Police Station, said police are investigating the murder.

The family members were preparing to lodge a case in this regard, the OC added.

push notification