Missing 60-yr-old woman found dead in Gazipur forest

Police recovered the body of a 60-year-old woman from a forest in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila today, a week after she was reported missing by her family.

The deceased was identified as Monwara Begum wife of Abdur Rob of Maytapara village in Gazipur's Sadar upazila, reports our local correspondent.

A police team recovered the body from Gazari forest at ​​Dakshin Barotopa village under Mauna union after being informed by locals this afternoon, said Forkan Mia, sub-inspector of Sreepur Police Station.

Later, the body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, Gazipur for autopsy, the police official said.

Monwara's son Jasimuddin told our correspondent that she went missing after leaving the house on the morning of March 13.

As the family did not find her after searching various places, they filed a general diary with Joydebpur Police Station on March 15.

"I identified my mother seeing her dress, but I don't know how my mother died," he said.